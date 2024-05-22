GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) were down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.37 and last traded at $8.60. Approximately 320,244 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,699,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of GDS from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.69.

The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $360.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.21 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 43.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GDS

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth about $6,952,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,630,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,853,000 after buying an additional 707,149 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 52,747 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

