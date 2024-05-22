Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Down 3.9%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.02 and last traded at $31.02. Approximately 649,696 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 8,948,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.53.

Affirm Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.96.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.99 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 22.06%. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $297,945.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

