Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.35. 20,347 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 507,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Orla Mining from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Orla Mining Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Orla Mining had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in Orla Mining by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Orla Mining by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 236,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Orla Mining by 6.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Orla Mining by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Orla Mining by 12.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

