Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Trading Down 3%

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $111.71 and last traded at $111.71. Approximately 1,116 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 99,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.17.

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Materion from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.01. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Materion had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $385.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Materion’s payout ratio is 13.03%.

In other news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 1,152 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $128,862.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $293,185.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Materion news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 1,152 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $128,862.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,185.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total transaction of $226,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,092.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,152 shares of company stock worth $620,683 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Materion by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Materion by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Materion by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Materion by 529.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Materion by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

