Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Trading 9.5% Higher

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$86.60 and last traded at C$86.47. 8,389 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 6,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$78.96.

Bombardier Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$63.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$55.24.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

