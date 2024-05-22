CAE (TSE:CAE) Stock Price Down 7.9%

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE)’s stock price fell 7.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$23.74 and last traded at C$24.92. 450,357 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 566,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.06.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAE. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$32.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

