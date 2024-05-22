Assetmark Inc. Has $13.59 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,193,438,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 13.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,008,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,622,514,000 after buying an additional 6,036,764 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 350.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,078,244 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $184,714,000 after buying an additional 1,617,367 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 225.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,137,256 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $189,959,000 after buying an additional 1,480,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $115,982,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Up 5.6 %

TJX stock traded up $5.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,744,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,125,940. The company has a market cap of $116.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $104.98.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. UBS Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.56.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

