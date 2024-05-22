Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on URBN. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Urban Outfitters stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,564,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,846. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $47.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average of $39.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $254,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,821.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 2,878 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $117,278.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $254,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,821.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,473 shares of company stock valued at $757,483 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 49,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

