MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 35,076 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 78,826 shares.The stock last traded at $24.04 and had previously closed at $24.29.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76.

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

