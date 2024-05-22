DoubleVerify (DV) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE: DV) in the last few weeks:

5/9/2024 – DoubleVerify was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

5/9/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $38.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – DoubleVerify was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating.

5/8/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $40.00 to $34.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – DoubleVerify was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/8/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $48.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $39.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2024 – DoubleVerify was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/6/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/28/2024 – DoubleVerify had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

NYSE:DV traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.14. The stock had a trading volume of 942,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,852. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average is $33.74. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Get DoubleVerify Holdings Inc alerts:

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $163,311.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,340.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,904 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 813.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,017,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,510,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth $58,477,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the first quarter worth $53,584,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,257,000 after buying an additional 1,256,195 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.