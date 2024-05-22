Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 179,242 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 265,495 shares.The stock last traded at $207.15 and had previously closed at $209.69.
FLUT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,770.75.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLUT. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,880,796,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,418,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,578,442,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $507,170,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,485,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
