Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 113,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 179,575 shares.The stock last traded at $10.39 and had previously closed at $9.73.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $601.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.73.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Pulse Biosciences

About Pulse Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLSE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after buying an additional 189,227 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

