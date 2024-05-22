Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 113,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 179,575 shares.The stock last traded at $10.39 and had previously closed at $9.73.
Pulse Biosciences Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $601.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.73.
Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Pulse Biosciences
About Pulse Biosciences
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
