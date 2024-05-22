Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSEGet Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 113,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 179,575 shares.The stock last traded at $10.39 and had previously closed at $9.73.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $601.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.73.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSEGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Pulse Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLSE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after buying an additional 189,227 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

