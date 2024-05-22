Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 4,003 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in VeriSign by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 272,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,042,000 after purchasing an additional 25,639 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 614.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 15,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 29,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 17,529 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 72,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,941,000 after buying an additional 9,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 41.4% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VeriSign news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $116,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,088,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,183. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.19. 181,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.76. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.04 and a fifty-two week high of $228.76.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.85 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VeriSign

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.