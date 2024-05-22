Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 15,446 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,446 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,098,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 19.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,189,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,983,000 after purchasing an additional 674,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4,845.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 677,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,643,000 after purchasing an additional 663,385 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,248,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.9% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,081,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,811,000 after purchasing an additional 496,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME stock traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.88. 613,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.65. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $136.89 and a one year high of $186.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMETEK

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total transaction of $252,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,271.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total transaction of $5,070,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,710,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total transaction of $252,826.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,271.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,941 shares of company stock valued at $6,992,804. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.