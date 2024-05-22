Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,292 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,415,778,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,625,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,256,352 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $631,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,382 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,111,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,991,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,107,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $65.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,771,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,286,107. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $136.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

