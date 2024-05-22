Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 54,800 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 166,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.00. 1,852,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,377,860. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.33 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on USB shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Compass Point raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

