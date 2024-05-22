ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 226.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,510 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $7,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMD. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 13,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,550,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,751,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,322.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,412. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RMD. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.80.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE RMD traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $219.30. The company had a trading volume of 170,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,484. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.24 and a fifty-two week high of $229.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.49%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

