MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $8,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 5,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in MSCI by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.53.

MSCI Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MSCI traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $502.33. 292,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,755. The business has a 50-day moving average of $515.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $536.86. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.95 and a twelve month high of $617.39. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at $133,705,767.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,705,767.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

