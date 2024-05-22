Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 3,452 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $7,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,913,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,864,000 after buying an additional 277,017 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,424,000 after purchasing an additional 317,802 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,646,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,282,000 after purchasing an additional 61,978 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,947,000 after purchasing an additional 96,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,108,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,957,000 after purchasing an additional 100,463 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:MTUM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,281 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.11.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.