Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $7.77 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,960 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.60. 254,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,031. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.68 and its 200-day moving average is $240.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.53 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total value of $173,104.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,159,958.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,380,645. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total value of $173,104.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,159,958.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,966 shares of company stock worth $749,524. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

