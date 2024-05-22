Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $9.30 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 97.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,699 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $9,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 1,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $261.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,320. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $191.04 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.26, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.31 and a 200 day moving average of $269.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Workday from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at $48,749,162.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,302,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

