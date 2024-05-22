Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Boosts Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AWK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AWK stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.19. 312,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,428. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $151.22. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.66.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

