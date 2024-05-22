Grin Price Down 5.1% This Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. In the last week, Grin has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0390 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $184,857.70 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,245.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.61 or 0.00719786 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.68 or 0.00123402 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008453 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00043797 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00065307 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.20 or 0.00196744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.00095384 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

