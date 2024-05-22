Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,282 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 514.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,964,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,134 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,077,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,166,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,222,000 after buying an additional 332,169 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,486,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,141,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VXF traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,878. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $176.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

