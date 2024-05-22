Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $11.86 Million Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $11,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Elevance Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $2.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $548.40. The stock had a trading volume of 267,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,172. The company has a market capitalization of $127.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $522.08 and its 200 day moving average is $496.68. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $550.34.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

