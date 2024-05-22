Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Decreases Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,391 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $10,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 20.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,294,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,516,908,000 after buying an additional 1,920,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $592,392,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,500,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,988,000 after buying an additional 1,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,043,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,695,000 after buying an additional 23,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 8.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,010,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,264,000 after buying an additional 236,518 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WCN stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,276. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.12 and a 1-year high of $173.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WCN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.33.

In other news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,402 shares of company stock worth $735,976 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

