Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Grows Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $11,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Atlassian by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEAM. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.22.

In related news, CAO Gene Liu sold 582 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $125,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total transaction of $1,494,422.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,046,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 582 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $125,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,224 shares of company stock valued at $57,143,630 over the last three months. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.51. 703,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,422. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $258.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

