Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG) Shares Bought by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAUG. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

BATS PAUG traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $36.01. 79,891 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $720.28 million, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.04.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.