Certified Advisory Corp Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SAM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 676,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,187,000 after purchasing an additional 19,781 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 34,428.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 22,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,353. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.04. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $62.35. The company has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.