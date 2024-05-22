Certified Advisory Corp Sells 1,753 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Certified Advisory Corp cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 25,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in AT&T by 313.1% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 249,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 189,161 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,534,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,526,000 after purchasing an additional 178,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 284,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial upped their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,951,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,221,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $18.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

