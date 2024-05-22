Keystone Financial Group Buys Shares of 2,968 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,237,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,757,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,010 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in ONEOK by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $843,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,660 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $871,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,295 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 20.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,660,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ONEOK by 65.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,132,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. US Capital Advisors downgraded ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

ONEOK Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OKE stock traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $82.01. 392,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,861,987. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.19 and a twelve month high of $83.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

