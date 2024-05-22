Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 84 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 576 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,335,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCNCA. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price objective (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective (up from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,829.90.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total transaction of $847,058.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 516 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $6,209,022 over the last quarter. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 0.1 %

FCNCA stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,779.01. The stock had a trading volume of 27,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,643.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,525.83. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,181.71 and a 52-week high of $1,810.03.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.27 by $8.65. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 188.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 3.64%.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.