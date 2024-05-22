Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 4,109 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,093 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,998,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,926,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,344,000 after purchasing an additional 634,883 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $1,049,089,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,196,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,750,000 after acquiring an additional 377,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 78.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,773 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Shopify from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Shopify from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

Shopify Trading Up 3.6 %

Shopify stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,910,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,359,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.49 and its 200 day moving average is $74.37. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

