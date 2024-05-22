Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 82,281 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,281 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Grab were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grab in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on GRAB shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.30 price objective on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Grab in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.07.

Grab Stock Down 0.3 %

GRAB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.71. The company had a trading volume of 16,323,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,040,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.90. Grab Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.99 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Grab had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grab Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

