Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,011 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares in the company, valued at $140,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.07.

FedEx stock opened at $252.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.74. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $213.80 and a 1-year high of $291.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

