IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Up to $8.41

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.41, but opened at $9.25. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 58,999 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IGMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on IGMS

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43. The company has a market cap of $704.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.27.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.05. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 11,255.25% and a negative return on equity of 108.07%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. Research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at IGM Biosciences

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 270,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $2,230,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,638,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,054,282.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,765 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $47,078.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,830.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 270,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $2,230,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,638,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,054,282.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,191 shares of company stock valued at $80,927. Insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IGM Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGMS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 7,258.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.