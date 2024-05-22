Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $348.51

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $348.51 and last traded at $337.42, with a volume of 292159 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $314.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.38.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $300.03 and a 200 day moving average of $236.64. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.72.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,591.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.53, for a total value of $6,370,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,959,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,145 shares of company stock worth $18,552,819. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,843,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 704,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,833,000 after acquiring an additional 192,432 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4,101.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 138,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,846,000 after acquiring an additional 134,719 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,060,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 638.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 142,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 123,114 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

