Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $55.25 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.12% of AutoZone worth $55,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,506,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total value of $13,247,439.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,990 shares of company stock valued at $50,335,193. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,505.00 to $3,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,078.72.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,819.99. 11,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,650. The company has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $3,256.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,029.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,827.17.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $34.12 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

