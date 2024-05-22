Nemes Rush Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Nemes Rush Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Texas Instruments by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 12,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Barclays raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.90. 5,364,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,604,583. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.91. The stock has a market cap of $184.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $203.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

