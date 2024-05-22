Nemes Rush Group LLC Trims Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Nemes Rush Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $790,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $458,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 188,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 295,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,802,000 after purchasing an additional 105,937 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $165.45 per share, with a total value of $501,313.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,614.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $110,249.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,915,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $165.45 per share, with a total value of $501,313.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,614.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,803,625 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.69.

NYSE SNOW traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $164.35. 2,738,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,962,011. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.40 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of -63.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

