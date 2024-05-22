Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE SYY traded down $2.40 on Wednesday, hitting $72.92. 3,344,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,933,342. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.56.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

