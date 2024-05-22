Nemes Rush Group LLC Sells 1,292 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Nemes Rush Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,289,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,900,000 after buying an additional 38,484 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,321,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,897,000 after purchasing an additional 84,219 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,292,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,958,000 after purchasing an additional 26,862 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,955,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,904,000 after purchasing an additional 44,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,195,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,493,000 after purchasing an additional 163,930 shares in the last quarter.

GLDM traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $47.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,416,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,050. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.15. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $48.33.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

