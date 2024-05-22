Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Sold by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WT Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SIVR traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,556. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.63.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

