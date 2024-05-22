Nemes Rush Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 629 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Arista Networks by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Arista Networks by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 13,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.22.

ANET traded up $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $319.37. The company had a trading volume of 620,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,648. The stock has a market cap of $100.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.76. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.18 and a 52 week high of $329.04.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total value of $573,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,462,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 14,416 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.03, for a total transaction of $4,700,048.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,382 shares in the company, valued at $82,284,103.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total value of $573,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,462,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,210 shares of company stock worth $116,875,362 over the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

