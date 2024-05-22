Nemes Rush Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Nemes Rush Group LLC cut its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,740 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 785.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RIO traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,835,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,516. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $75.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RIO

About Rio Tinto Group

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.