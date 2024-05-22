Nemes Rush Group LLC Takes Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.2% in the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VKTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.38.

Insider Activity

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Viking Therapeutics news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares in the company, valued at $27,413,639.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ VKTX traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $63.00. 1,608,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,178,779. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.63 and a beta of 1.12. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $99.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

