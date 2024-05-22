Nemes Rush Group LLC Purchases 115 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its holdings in SiTime by 479.5% during the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in SiTime by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Stock Performance

Shares of SITM stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.53. 79,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,056. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $141.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.95 and its 200-day moving average is $105.70.

Insider Activity at SiTime

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $108,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,284,602.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $108,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,602.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total value of $204,062.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,211,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,151 shares of company stock valued at $615,401 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SiTime currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

