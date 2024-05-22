Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.300-1.360 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $146.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

