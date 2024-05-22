Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.400-1.420 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.560-5.580 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.2 %

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $311.15 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $188.83 and a 52-week high of $380.84. The company has a market cap of $100.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $288.74 and its 200 day moving average is $299.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PANW. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $360.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $317.20.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the transaction, the president now owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,193 shares of company stock valued at $80,670,132 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

