Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC decreased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.38. 236,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $261.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.09. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $287.89.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

